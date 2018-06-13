All you need to know about Varun Dhawan's performance at IIFA 2018

Varun Dhawan to put up his dancing best with hip-hop, krumping and Bollywood at upcoming IIFA gala

Varun Dhawan

Stealing time out from the shoot of his much-anticipated venture, Kalank, Varun Dhawan is set to kick-off rehearsal for his act at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). A source close to the actor tells mid-day that he will replace his workout sessions in the forthcoming 10 days with dance training instead. "The shooting schedule for Kalank is hectic and he needs to attain a beefed-up physique. But, he will start practicing for IIFA soon. He has a flair for dance, so he will mix multiple forms for his act," says the source of the June 22 gig, set to be held in Bangkok.

The actor tells mid-day that on the schedule are performances that are certain to evoke nostalgia. "I am kicked about Bobby Deol's performance on songs of Gupt (1997) and Soldier (1998). Rekha ji will take to the stage after 20 years. I know a bit about her act and we are all excited about it. I will do a live act with the audience at a market place. It will be something that I have never done before," Varun Dhawan says.

On the playlist for his 10-minute-long performance are tracks like Jee Karda and his songs from ABCD 2. "He will perform freestyle hip hop and krumping on them. The second part of the act will see him groove to a mash-up of Bollywood numbers, including Sau Tarah Ke, Aa Toh Sahii and Tan Tana Tan. But the highlight will be the song High Rated Gabru, by Guru Randhawa, which he has already started work on," the source says. Dhawan, the source says, has been toiling to get the steps of this number right, putting in four hours each day for it.

While Dhawan admits that memorising steps has not been difficult for him, the challenge, this time, will be to learn multiple styles. "Looking effortless will be difficult. Also, live acts are physically demanding, so keeping the momentum intact will be a tough feat. We will use technology in my act, which requires persistent preparation."

