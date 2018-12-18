Allan Border hails Nathan Lyon's show in pacers' Test

cricket

And it was this type of bowling that helped Allan Border's 1986 team witness the second Tied Test in history

Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon (third from left) is congratulated by his teammates after claiming Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the second innings. Pic/AP/PTI

Former captain Allan Border knows the impact of quality off-spin bowling. It pushed Australia into the driver's seat on Day Four of the second Test at Perth's Optus Stadium yesterday. And it was this type of bowling that helped Border's 1986 team witness the second Tied Test in history.

Way back then, his off-spinner Greg Matthews claimed 10 wickets in the exciting game against India in Chennai, while yesterday, offie Nathan Lyon sent back Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli to suffocate India, who finished the day with 112 for five, chasing 287. Lyon claimed 5-67 in the first innings. "All credit to Lyon," said Border.



Allan Border

"There are seven fast bowlers playing in this Test. Yet, a spinner has made such a big difference. I believe he has claimed Kohli's wicket seven times. No bowler has done that. He's doing a great job." Border indicated that Lyon didn't miss a trick and he kept things simple. "The Test should be over by lunch," Border remarked.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates