Allyn Ann McLerie passed away at 91

Actress and dancer Allyn Ann McLerie passed away at the age of 91 in North Bend, Washington. Born in Canada and reared in Brooklyn, McLerie portrayed Amy Spettigue in George Abbott's musical farce 'Where's Charley?' during its original Broadway runs in 1948-50 and 1951, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Her first husband was Adolph Green, the legendary playwright, lyricist, and screenwriter. They divorced in 1953. She then was married to Police Academy actor George Gaynes for 62 years until his death in February 2016 at the age of 98.

McLerie also appeared on Broadway in the 1940s in 'On the Town' and 'Miss Liberty' under the direction of famed choreographers Jerome Robbins and George Balanchine. She later toured Europe with the American Ballet Theatre as the Cowgirl in de Mille's Rodeo. She was also a mother to two, Iya Gaynes and Matthew Gaynes.

