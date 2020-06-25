'Always and forever': Riddhima shares throwback picture with mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has been sharing some pretty unseen pictures of the Kapoor clan on social media for quite some time now. Be it, Rishi Kapoor, with mom, brothers or herself, the star kid has left no stone unturned to express her emotions in front of her followers. Riddhima has made a ritual of sharing some sweet memories with the fans.

This time, she once again posted a stunning picture of herself with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor happily posing for a perfect family picture. In the picture, Ranbir is looking dapper in his denim shirt, while Neetu was seen wearing a red shirt with faun coloured pants. Riddhima looked stunning in her white t-shirt and black shrug. She captioned the image as, "Always & forever (sic)".

Before this, Riddhima had shared a picture of Rishi and Neetu on the occasion of Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day papa ! I miss you love you always!" she wrote in her caption.

Like Riddhima, her mother Neetu too has been sharing beautiful pictures of her family remembering her late husband. Recently, she shared a rare throwback picture of herself with Rishi in her happier times. ""Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onMay 29, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

Kapoor also shared a heartbreaking family picture on her Instagram account. The picture shows Rishi in happier times with Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and granddaughter Samara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is (sic)".

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, is currently with her mom in Mumbai. She couldn't attend her father's final rites due to the lockdown. So after acquiring the permissions, she had to travel over 1400km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her family in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara and husband Bharat.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. Rishi Kapoor made his debut with Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker in 1970 and won the National Award right for his first film. And after the blockbuster success of Bobby in 1973, there was no looking back for the actor and he became the new poster boy of Hindi Cinema, redefining the genre of romance on the Indian celluloid. In the last few years, he played roles that displayed his versatility as a performer.

Nobody can forget films and performances like Delhi-6, Luck By Chance, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Aurangzeb, and Kapoor & Sons. His legacy shall continue to live on!

