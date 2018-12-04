Amaal Mallik is all set to judge a reality show

television

Amaal Mallik

Music composer Amaal Mallik makes his debut as a reality show judge on the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. He has an old connect with it as younger brother Armaan began his journey as a singer on the show.

Amaal would often rehearse with him and sometimes drop him to the set. He is keen to help contestants with 'voice culture' and hone it. "When it's done at a younger age, versatility becomes easy to achieve," says Amaal, who has scored music in films like Golmaal Again (2017) and Hero (2015).

Amaal Mallik began his career journey at a young age. After completing his 10th grade year, he immediately went on to assist music composer and background scorer Amar Mohile for the soundtrack of Sarkar (2005) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) at the age of 15, later moving on to producing and arranging music for his father in films like Sohail Khan's Kisaan (2009), for which he collaborated on a remix track of "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" with pop singer, Daler Mehndi.

Amaal Mallik was last seen in a single crooning the famous '90s song, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi.

