Amarinder Singh says Farmers' protest a sign of desperation against Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday described the ongoing protest by farmers as a "sign of their desperation in the face of the wrongs being perpetrated on them by the central government".

Singh made the remarks during a media interaction at the Haryana Raj Bhawan after the swearing-in of Krishna Murari as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He said the farming community in the country was in the grip of a serious crisis due to the "indifferent" attitude of the BJP-led central government.

The government had "failed" to provide any succor to the beleaguered farmers, who were unable to make both ends meet due to its "antagonistic policies", the chief minister said, adding that despite repeated pleas by Punjab and other states, the Centre had failed to come to the rescue of the farming community.

Farmers were committing suicide due to their mounting debt burdens as agriculture was no longer financially viable for them in view of the inadequate MSP, he pointed out, reiterating that in toto implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report was the only impactful and long-term solution to the agrarian crisis in the country.

On the possibility of a poll alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said the decision rests with the Congress high-command, which will consider the matter as and when the need arises.

"The Punjab Congress leadership would give its opinion in the matter to the party high-command as and when the same was sought by the latter," Singh said.

The chief minister welcomed the appointment of Krishna Murari as the new CJ, saying that as an eminent jurist, he would bring the wealth of his experience to the judicial systems of both Punjab and Haryana.

Murari was earlier sworn in by Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki in the presence of Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, and chief minister Singh, as well as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

