Amazing Manchester City can clinch quadruple: Raheem Sterling

football

Pep Guardiola's side won the English title in record-breaking fashion last season, but their defence of the crown has been much tougher, with Liverpool posing a serious threat

Man City's Raheem Sterling (third from left) celebrates his first goal v Watford with teammates during an EPL tie on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Raheem Sterling urged Manchester City to maintain their amazing mentality as the Premier League leaders chase an unprecedented quadruple. Pep Guardiola's side won the English title in record-breaking fashion last season, but their defence of the crown has been much tougher, with Liverpool posing a serious threat. City have climbed back above the Reds in recent weeks and also lifted the League Cup trophy following their final win over Chelsea.

With a 3-2 lead over Schalke heading into Tuesday's Champions League Last 16 second leg and an FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea next weekend, City are still in with a chance of sweeping up all the available silverware.

Sterling's 13-minute treble secured a 3-1 win against Watford in the league on Saturday and the England winger believes City's confidence and steely focus can carry them to an historic season. "It's going alright for me and the team," Sterling said. "We've got one trophy already and the most important thing is not how many goals I am scoring, it's how many trophies we lift. You know, hopefully we can continue with this amazing mentality and see how far it gets us.

"We don't get excited about anything. We know how difficult teams can be, we know how difficult these competitions are, we're playing against top teams, top players and anything can happen. We've got to keep humble, keep fighting game by game," he said.

