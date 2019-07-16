Amazon Prime Day sale: Shampoos, deos and other beauty products at unbelievable prices!

fashion

Amazon is offering some of their best deals on beauty products like shampoos, deodorants etc.

Representational image

These deals on beauty products on Amazon Prime Day sale 2019 will make your hair rise in addition to thickening it, conditioning it and making them shine! Amazon is offering some of their best deals on beauty products like shampoos, deodorants etc.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar No Parabens & Sulphate Shampoo

It is one of the best kept ancient skin and hair care secret which has been used for hundreds of years. Apple cider vinegar encourages healthy hair growth helps hair retain more moisture helping to prevent split ends, It also helps in tackling dandruff, itchy and dry scalp. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help this condition, by gently unclogging the crusts that form around follicles. It also helps to balance the pH of hair and scalp, stimulating better circulation to the hair follicles, which in turn strengthens hair roots. Shop here at a discounted price of Rs 275.

Dove Intense Repair Shampoo, 1L

Its nourishing system rebuilds damaged hair from within. There is visible repair and hair nourishment with every wash. It actively helps repair damage deep inside hair and leaves your hair looking healthy, strong and more beautiful. It is a strengthening shampoo which helps protect hair against damage, wash after wash. Shop here at Rs 379.

Nivea Active Fresh Deodorants for Men

Nivea Fresh Active teams up effective deo-ingredients with refreshing Ocean extracts and provides a fresh masculine fragrance and 48 hours of protection. Shop here at a discounted price of Rs 915.

NIVEA Creme, Multi-Purpose Cream

This creme works as an original moisturiser for the whole family. It is dermatologically tested for skin compatibility. It leaves your skin looking healthy. To use it, scoop the product with clean hands and rub it on your palms to spread evenly. Gently massage all over your face and body and use daily for soft, smooth skin. Shop here only at Rs 120.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates