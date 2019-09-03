Amazon Prime Video releases first look of new Amazon Original Series The Family Man

web-series

The first official character poster for the highly anticipated Amazon Original Series The Family Man is shot on a OnePlus smartphone

Manoj Bajpayee

Amazon Prime Video today released the first look of its much-awaited Amazon Original Series The Family Man, in the form of a character poster shot on a OnePlus smartphone. Marking a first of its kind reveal, this association is an extension of the long-standing partnership between OnePlus and Amazon.

The first official character poster features Srikant Tiwari - the lead protagonist, played by Padma Shri Awardee and National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, shot exclusively on a OnePlus smartphone. Created by the dynamic duo of Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, Amazon Original Series The Family Man is set to release this September, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. The trailer for the show releases September 5.

Check out the poster of The Family Man right away!

Commenting on the association, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India said, "India is a mobile-first country and a large number of our customers love to watch Amazon Prime Video on their smartphones. We constantly look to engage and delight this fast-growing customer base with our compelling content and innovative marketing initiatives. We are excited about this unique collaboration with OnePlus for our latest Amazon Original The Family Man, which includes the first reveal of the character poster, that was shot exclusively on a OnePlus phone. We look forward to delighting our ardent mobile-first customers with this sneak peek into the compelling and gritty world of The Family Man".

"With our smartphones, we are constantly thinking of different ways in which we can engage our community in new ways. Our association with Amazon Prime Video is a result of the synergy between both brands and our common philosophy and it seemed like a very natural fit to unveil the new Amazon Original Series, The Family Man character poster through an image shot on a OnePlus device," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager OnePlus India.

