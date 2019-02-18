Amazon Prime Video reveals the first character posters for Made in Heaven

television

Meet the dream team making every bride's dream come true – Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur). Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh) and Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Koechlin) complete the complex and layered world of Made in Heaven

Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh) - the man with a plan for success

Meet the dream team making every bride's dream come true – Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur). Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh) and Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Koechlin) complete the complex and layered world of Made in Heaven.

Kabir Basrai (Shashank Arora) captures the grand ceremonies while Jaspreet "Jazz" Kaur (Shivani Raghuvanshi), solves problems at the wedding planning agency Made in Heaven.

Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of a Big Fat Indian Wedding revealing many secrets and many lies. Indians believe marriages are made in heaven and it is against these sacred unions that Tara and Karan's personal journeys are juxtaposed. Jostling with their own issues, they discover the truth and clauses that loom in the shadows, behind every perfect, grand wedding and learn whether marriages are truly Made in Heaven.



Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) - the charm and grit behind Made in Heaven.



Kabir Basrai (Shashank Arora) - the eyes and ears that capture the uncaptured.



Jaspreet "Jazz" Kaur (Shivani Raghuvanshi) - everyone's problem solver.



Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Koechlin) - she'll keep you guessing.

