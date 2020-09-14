Amazon Prime Video wishes everyone on Hindi Diwas in Mirzapur style

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Amazon Prime Video has extended the wishes to its viewers, albeit, in Mirzapur style! The streaming service has released a video wherein they are teaching us some of the common Hindi words spoken by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, aka Guddu and Bablu of Mirzapur, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, aka Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi.

These words include Bhaukaal, Kantaap, Vishuddh, and Bawaal, among others. While these words are common in Uttar Pradesh, the popularity of these words have grown beyond India’s heartland and are now spoken almost everywhere. Have a look at the video right here:

After a long wait of nearly two years, Amazon Original Series Mirzapur is returning with a second season on 23rd October, 2020. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same! With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The much-awaited Amazon Original Series is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

