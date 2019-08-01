Amazon Sale: Buy School textbooks and guides for CBSE at discounted price

culture

Representational Image

CBSE students especially, the 10th and 12th Standard students, face one of the toughest examinations to crack. It's vital that the high school students should have the best study material to prepare for the examination and to gain better marks to secure a better future for their career.

There are a wide variety of books available in the market, which makes it difficult for the students to choose the best books for them. So worry not. We took the trouble upon ourself to bring you the best books available in the market.

Here are some of the books which will help high school students to help them excel in the examinations.

Oswaal CBSE Question Bank Class 10 Science Chapterwise & Topicwise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (For March 2020 Exam)

On 29th March 2020, CBSE released an updated curriculum for Academic Year 2020-2020 in which it has suggested various changes which will have a bearing on the format of the final Board Examination Paper for the year 2020. We at Oswaal Books are always proactive to follow the changes proposed by the Board and implement the same as soon as possible to put the students, parents and teachers at ease. The Oswaal Question Banks have been modified and rewritten as per the latest Board guidelines in order to supplement the need of the students and guide them during the entire academic year. As the CBSE remodelled assessment structure is divided into two major parts namely Internal Assessment and year-end Board examinations, Oswaal Question Banks have been designed to assist students to prepare for their multiple assessments as well as the Board examinations with equal ease. Oswaal Question Banks will not only help students with regular studies but will also equip the teachers with the most updated study material for the class. Shop here:

Mathematics for Class 10 by R D Sharma

Mathematics for Class 10 by R D Sharma

This textbook of Mathematics will be of great help for those students who will be appearing for their Class 10 Examinations. Difficult sums have been explained in the simplest way so that students can grasp the same easily. The revised edition is based on the guidelines provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). penned by Rd Sharma, this book contains all the formulae, equations and theorem elucidated in simple, easy to understand format. Salient features of this book: The entire syllabus has been divided into two categories for the benefits of the students. Category 1 includes the 1st seven (7) chapters and category 2 comprises chapters 8 to 16. This textbook covers the latest syllabus prescribed in keeping with the CCE guidelines by CBSE.

All In One Social Science CBSE class 10

All In One Social Science CBSE class 10

With the regular advancement in the level of academic competition, complete and confident exam preparedness doesn't come from school textbooks only. Serving as comprehensive study guides for all subjects of CBSE Class 6th to 12th, Arihant's "all in One" has been the first choice among students and teachers for excellent academic results. "All in One Social Science" for CBSE Class X has been revised on the basis of the latest syllabus and pattern issued by CBSE on 31 St March 2019 to provide the best explanation and guidance to help students qualify their exams with flying colours. It is divided into different chapters of history, Geography, Political Science, and economics. It provides ncert's, boards and other important questions including objective type questions, VSA, LA, SA, & HOTS. Besides this, it also includes project report, Periodic assessment, 5 Sample Question papers, latest CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE examination paper 2019 along with online Support for coloured maps, mind maps etc. Widely known for providing complete study, practice, and assessment, this book leaves no room for doubts and fears related to social Science and aims to drive students towards profound success in their exams.

All In One Science CBSE class 10

With the regular advancement in the level of academic competition, complete and confident exam preparedness doesn't come from school textbooks only. Serving as comprehensive study guides for all subjects of CBSE Class 6th to 12th, Arihant's "all in One" has been the first choice among students and teachers for excellent academic results. "All in One Social Science" for CBSE Class X has been revised on the basis of the latest syllabus and pattern issued by CBSE on 31St March 2019 to provide the best explanation and guidance to help students qualify their exams with flying colours. It is divided into 16 chapters covering complete study in an easy-to-understand manner. It provides ncert's, boards and other important questions including objective type questions, VSA, LA, SA, & HOTS. Besides this, it also includes experiments, Periodic tests, 5 Sample Question papers, latest CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE examination paper 2019, state-wise NTSE questions, and Junior Science Olympiad Questions along with online Support for coloured maps, mind maps etc. Widely known for providing complete study, practice, and assessment, this book leaves no room for doubts and fears related to Social Science and aims to drive students towards profound success in their exams.

All In One English Language & Literature CBSE class 10

"All in One English language and literature" for CBSE Class X has been revised on the basis of the latest syllabus and pattern issued by CBSE on 31St March 2019 to provide the best explanation and guidance to help students qualify their exams with flying colours. It is divided into three sections covering complete study material of reading, writing and Grammar and literature. It provides ncert's, boards and other important questions including objective type questions, VSA, LA, SA, & HOTS. Besides this, it also includes assessment of Speaking and Listening skills, 5 Sample Question papers, latest CBSE Sample Paper, and CBSE Solved Paper 2019. Widely known for providing complete study, practice, and assessment, this book leaves no room for doubts and fears related to English language and literature and aims to drive students towards profound success in their exams.

