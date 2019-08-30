Ambati Rayudu takes a u-turn, wants to come out of retirement

cricket

Ambati Rayadu wrote a letter to the Hyderabad Cricket Association stating that Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David guided him and advised him through his tough phase

Ambati Rayudu celebrates a half-century

Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has expressed his desire to make a return to cricket in all of it's formats.

Ambati Rayadu wrote a letter to the Hyderabad Cricket Association stating that Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David guided him and advised him through his tough phase and made him realise that he has a lot more to offer to the game as a player.

"I Ambati Rayudu would like to bring to your kind notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats. I want to take this opportunity to thank CSK, VVS Laxman and Noel David who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me and the decision to retire was taken in an emotional state and haste," read Rayudu's letter to HCA.

The 33-year-old added that he looks forward to joining the Hyderabad team for the upcoming season and will be available from September 10.

"I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise it's full potential. I will be available from the 10th of September to join the Hyderabad team." the letter added.

Earlier, Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket on July 3 after he was snubbed from the World Cup squad and in place of him, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was given a chance in the team.

"After the Champions Trophy, we tried a lot of middle-order batsmen, which includes Karthik as well. We gave Rayudu many chances, but Shankar gives us the ability with the three dimensions (bowling, batting, fielding). If the conditions are suitable, he can come in as an all-rounder. Shankar is a batsman who can bowl, we are looking to play him at number four," chief-selector MSK Prasad had said while announcing the Indian squad.

After the World Cup snub, Rayudu had tweeted "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Even after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Rayudu was not called into the squad. As the replacement for Dhawan and Shankar, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were added into the lineup.

Ambati Rayudu was a regular no. 4 middle-order batsman for the Indian national team for more than a year in the run-up to the World Cup 2019, but was not picked for the World Cup. He has a stellar record in ODIs scoring 1694 runs in 55 matches at an average of 47.0.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates