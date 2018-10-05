Amber Heard 'angered' at Johnny Depp's denial of abuse stance

hollywood

Johnny Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties' confidentiality agreement."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's legal team has attacked a magazine for its profile of Johnny Depp, describing it as "outrageous" for including quotes in which Depp denied he was responsible for alleged physical abuse.

A statement says: "If [the magazine] had done even a basic investigation into Mr Depp's claims, it would have quickly realised that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties' confidentiality agreement."

The lengthy interview contains a number of comments from Depp about his fallout with Heard, and on the latter's allegation that Depp was "verbally and physically abusive". Depp's lawyers claimed that Heard was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever