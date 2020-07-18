American race car driver Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers call it quits
Former American race car driver Patrick confirms she is no longer dating NFL star, Aaron.
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, 36, confirmed that she and National Football League star Aaron Rodgers, 38, have ended their two-year relationship. According to a report in US Weekly, Danica's representative has confirmed in a statement that the couple are "no longer together."
The Green Bay Packers superstar and former race car driver started dating in 2018. It is still not clear if the Coronavirus-caused lockdown is the reason for their split.
Aaron Rodgers
Speculation of them not being a pair began on Thursday after she unfollowed Aaron on Instagram. Danica also 'unliked' all of Aaron's Instagram photos. She also did not accompany him to a charity golf tournament Aaron was a part of recently.
Last December, they bought a huge property in Malibu, California for a whopping $28 million (approximately Ra 209 crore).
