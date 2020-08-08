Americans can travel again, but not to India, China, dozens of other countries

Children run down a street past a mural warning people about the dangers of COVID-19, in the Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya. Africa's confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continentâ€™s 1.3 billion people. pic/ap

The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China. The US state department issued the Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory — the highest level of travel advisory — on March 19, urging American citizens not to travel overseas due to the pandemic. The state department, in its latest travel advisory on India issued on Thursday, said.

Advisory for travellers

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 3 (avoid non-essential travel) Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, it said. Travellers to India may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures and other emergency conditions within India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic poses significant risks for travellers and our destination-specific advisories take into account the latest data and public health and safety analysis on COVID-related risks," Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch said. Among other countries which have been put on the Level 4 of travel advisory include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Mexico, Egypt, and Brazil.

Although the guidance from the state department has been lifted, American travellers continue to face travel restrictions in countries worldwide due to the rising cases of the deadly disease in the US.

Over 5 million cases in US

The US has over 5,033,723 cases and over 1,60,000 deaths. The European Union has blocked the entry of the US tourists, and the UK requires travellers from the US to quarantine for 14 days.

US's July job gain falls

The US added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound. July's job gain was much lower than June's 4.8 million and May's 2.7 million jobs added, both of which were revised slightly.

Even counting the hiring of the past three months, the economy has recovered only about 42% of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department's jobs report released Friday.

