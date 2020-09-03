Amid border tensions with China, Army Chief visiting Leh to review situation

Amid border standoff with China, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation there, Army sources said.



He will be briefed by the senior field commanders on the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources added.



Naravane's visit comes at a time when Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.



According to sources, during the two-day visit, the Army Chief will also review the operational preparedness of the troops who are locked in a standoff with Chinese troops for over three months now.

Special Frontier Force officer on recce at LAC killed in mine blast



On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.



A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.



India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.



The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.



The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

