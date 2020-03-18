Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Chris Martin, John Legend entertain fans through live-streaming on social media

That's how it's done

As people are instructed to avoid social gatherings and outdoor visits, several musicians in the West, including Chris Martin of the rock band Coldplay, and John Legend, have come up with an interesting way to entertain fans. Taking to social media, Martin announced that he would be live-streaming a performance for free, for anyone wanting to tune in via Instagram, as per reports. "Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a live stream on the Coldplay Instagram," Martin tweeted, along with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome. Martin entertained fans for 30 minutes, performing on hits like A sky full of stars, and Trouble.

Inspired by him, Legend also shared: "I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1 pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome (sic)," Legend wrote.

Met deferred

One of the biggest events in fashion, the Met Gala, which was previously scheduled for May 4, has been postponed. The event has been held, without fail since 2005, on the first Monday of May. On Friday, the Metropolitan Museum announced it would be shutting its doors temporarily, causing speculation that the gala would not be held as planned.

Ryan, Blake donate $1 million

With the outbreak affecting low-income families across the globe, star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to two hunger relief funds. The actors announced their contributions that will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, through social media.

Hanks, Rita discharged

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Australia after having been tested positive for COVID-19 last week. They were in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told a news portal. Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Over the weekend, Hanks shared updates on their care and ongoing recovery. Wilson even made a playlist for others self-isolating, or in quarantine.

Fiddling with films

Production of three Avatar sequels in New Zealand has been put on hold as a precaution. Producer Jon Landau confirmed that there would be a delay to a block of filming that was due to take place in Wellington's Stone Street Studios in April, as per reports. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey video-on-demand will be released earlier than anticipated by Warner Bros, and will be made available for digital purchase from March 24.

Elba says he's infected

Late Monday night, Luther star Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for the virus. He took to Twitter to share the news, stating that he did the test, and isolated himself as soon as he found out he had been exposed to the virus since he had interacted with someone who had it. At the time of posting the video, Elba said wife Sabrina Dhowre had not been tested. Meanwhile, Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Games of Thrones, also tested positive.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever