Amid #MeToo allegations, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane roped in for Sacred Games Season two

television

After probing into #MeToo allegations, Netflix retains Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane for Sacred Games season two

Sacred Games

After conducting an independent probe amid the #MeToo furore, Netflix announced yesterday that it will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for the second season of Sacred Games.

"After an independent investigation, the results helped in forming Netflix's decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games. We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment," read a statement from the streaming giant.



Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap and Motwane, who co-directed the show, have been in the news due to their alleged complacency in dealing with sexual assault accusations against their former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl by an employee.

Netflix also stated that it will continue to work with writer Varun Grover for the next season. Grover's name emerged in the #MeToo wave when a woman anonymously alleged that he touched her inappropriately in the Banaras Hindu University in 2001. He denied it by calling it a "baseless fabrication". The writer has, in the past, worked closely with Phantom Films, which got dissolved last month after allegations resurfaced against Bahl in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Also Read: Vikas Bahl calls Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane 'opportunists'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates