Amid pregnancy rumours, Anita Hassanandani goes on a vacation with her pals

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra and Shobha De were snapped chilling into the mountains of Maharashtra, amid the pandemic situation. Anita and her gang were on a vacation into the woods and their social media posts look envious. From greenery all around them to serenity of nature, their trip was filled with a much-needed break from the current buzz in the city.

Keeping the pregnancy rumours at the rest, Anita and her husband Rohit shared some fun pictures from their trek, along with their gang in the mountains. While she enjoying getting ready each day, every day, her girl gang Krystle and Ridhi had fun too, accompanying each other amid nature and its lush green view.

Ekta Kapoor's pictures with her television gang made us pack our bags and take a break from the hullabaloo right away!

View this post on Instagram Stepped outside to seek calm inside ðÂ§¿ A post shared by ErkâÂ¤ï¸Ârek (@ektarkapoor) onSep 9, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

Though it wasn't raining, the actors had a good sun trek in the mountains.

View this post on Instagram Sunset Trek âÂÂ A post shared by ðÂÂÂðÂÂ§ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¿’ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ¤ðÂÂªðÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂ (@krystledsouza) onSep 8, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

Ekta Ravi Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and other girls' version of the holiday had 'friends, food, fun!

View this post on Instagram Friend! Fun! Food! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onSep 3, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Surreal, isn't it?

