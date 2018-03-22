Amid Race 3 promotions, Salman Khan promotes Sylvester Stallone's Creed II

Salman Khan shared a clip of the Rocky star wherein he is promoting his flick Creed II - the sequel to the 2015 sports drama



Salman Khan is on an overdrive promoting Race 3 on social media. Yesterday, he took Twitterati by surprise by posting a video of Sylvester Stallone talking about Creed II. He wrote, "While I introduce the Race 3 family this week, this is something all of you should know (sic)."



Sallu is said to be a fan of Sly. Some online fans wondered if the Hollywood star is a part of Race 3.

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 21 March 2018

Meanwhile, amid all the criticism that Jacqueline Fernandez got for Ek Do Teen's created version, Salman Khan believes that she done full justice to the original song. Salman wrote on Twitter, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!"

