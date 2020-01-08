Amid US-Iran conflict, Mumbai Police beefs up security at US embassy

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Mumbai Police on Monday beefed up security at the American embassy in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), following escalating tensions between United States (US) and Iran. The US forces in airstrikes on Friday neutralised Iran's second most powerful personality and top Iranian general, Qaseem Soleimani, in Baghdad. He was also the head of its elite Quds force.

The Maharashtra Director General Of Police (DGP) office issued an alert to Mumbai Police asking them to increase security at the embassy to avoid untoward incidents. The senior officials have asked special branch to increase vigilance around the area and the west region office has been directed to deploy additional forces there and increase police visibility.

An officer from Maharashtra Police confirmed to mid-day that an alert has been issued from the DG office.

"Precautionary measures are always being taken to avoid any untoward incidents at Embassys of other nations. Currently, the situation between USA and Iran is tensed, following which we have deployed more security outside US embassy," he said.

Iran hoisted a red flag over the Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque. As it is a place of worship, it never hoists a red flag. It's also said this is the first time when Iran hoisted a red flag on the top of a mosque. The flag hoisting ceremony further underlines the seriousness of Iran's call for avenging the death of general.

