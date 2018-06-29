Amir Khan refrains from getting intimate with wife before every bout

British boxer Amir Khan says he refrains from getting intimate with wife Faryal a few weeks before every bout

British boxer Amir Khan, 31, has said that he prefers to stay away from his family especially wife Faryal Makhdoom six to seven weeks before every bout.

Khan, who took a two-year break from the sport, added that he even prefers not to have any physical activity with his wife Faryal for that duration.

"It's about keeping your family away and staying focused. Sometimes it's a good thing to keep your family away. It comes to a stage where you are tunnel vision. Sometimes having your kids around or family around can take you away from that," Khan told Piers Morgan on his show Good Evening Britain recently.

The celebrity host asked him about family life with wife Faryal Makhdoom, 26, and their two daughters — Lamaisah, four, and Alayna, two months, and whether he refrains from sex before a bout. Khan, whose relationship has been marred with cheating allegations over the years, replied, "Yes. A long time. Six or seven weeks!"

Only recently, beautician Sophia Hammani revealed that she had sex with him just 17 days after Faryal gave birth to their second daughter Alayna in April this year.

