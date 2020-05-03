Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan 'super chill' in Ramadan

Brit boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom feels this year's holy month of Ramadan which will end on May 23, is special considering they can focus on getting closer to the almighty, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She reckons since the world has come to a standstill, everyone is able to concentrate on pray and fasting.

Faryal recently shared this picture (below) on Instagram and wrote: "How are you guys finding Ramadan this year? I'm finding it super chill. Especially during this time while nothing else is going on—we can focus on praying, fasting and being closer to Allah."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news