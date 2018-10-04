Amit Behl, Senior joint secretary of CINTAA: Will hear both sides if Nana, Tanushree approach us

bollywood

A day after CINTAA terms 2008 action in Tanushree Dutta case 'regrettable' and calls for 'speedy justice', senior joint secretary urges actors to file fresh appeal

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

The Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA) issued a statement on Tuesday night, expressing regret at not "appropriately" addressing Tanushree Dutta's grievance of sexual harassment in 2008. A day after Sushant Singh, general secretary of CINTAA, released the statement, mid-day got in touch with the organisation's senior joint secretary, Amit Behl, who urged both - Dutta and Nana Patekar - to file fresh cases so that necessary action can be taken in the matter.

"Sushant's statement categorically states that what happened in 2008 was unfortunate because Tanushree's complaint of harassment was not addressed, only the monetary issues were taken care of. Tanushree and Nana, both are members of CINTAA, and until we hear both their sides, it won't be fair on our part to take a firm stand. We can't do anything until they approach us. We're willing to hear both sides of the story," said Behl.

The official statement had categorically mentioned that the organisation's hands are tied since the case is almost a decade old. "Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence. Unfortunately CINTAA's constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old," it read.

Behl adds that should the two actors file a fresh appeal, the organisation will do everything in its capacity to ensure that justice prevails. "If Tanushree files a fresh complaint, we will follow the necessary mechanism where both parties can put forth their grievances against each other. We need both of them to come face-to-face on a joint dispute committee meeting."

As much as he would like to extend his support in the matter, Behl also hints that CINTAA has limited power. "We are a trade union working for our members and we would like to give [each one of them] a just stance. We are not the police, neither are we the court of law. We can help the person who is right so that they can take a course of action."

