Amit Panghal - India's punching brag!

India's star boxer Amit Panghal is going through mixed emotions at the moment. The reigning Asian Games gold medallist is excited at being handed the World No. 1 ranking (52kg category) on Monday by governing body International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Panghal was previously named No. 1 in February but that was by the International Olympic Committee-appointed Boxing Task Force which was formed to conduct the Olympic qualifiers and the boxing event at the now-postponed Tokyo Games as the AIBA is suspended due to financial irregularities.

"This ranking by AIBA is special. It's a proud feeling to be No. 1 and also confidence-boosting as it comes at a time when we are about to resume training after a long

hiatus," Panghal tells mid-day.

Testing after seven days

However, there is anxiety too at Panghal is currently in quarantine in Patiala for a period of seven days before entering the National Institute of Sport's premises for the resumption of the national camp. "I'm not nervous, just a bit anxious at the moment given the impact of this pandemic. I think testing, which will happen after seven days, is also a good measure as it will ensure our safety before we resume training," says Panghal, 24, who bagged a silver medal at the World Championships in Russia last year.

Earlier this year, Panghal was in top form and in contention for a historic Olympic gold medal. But there is a possibility that the Coronavirus-caused lockdown in March may have altered things. "Not really," he claims.

"My preparation [for the Olympics earlier this year] was going very well and I put in all the effort to win the gold medal at Tokyo but then came the postponement. However, that is good news too given the severity of this pandemic. Now, it gives me more time to work on my weaknesses and become better than before," says Panghal, a gold medallist at the Asian Championships in Thailand last year.

'No extra pressure'

So does the No. 1 tag come with the excess baggage of pressure? "There is no extra pressure because I expect a lot from myself anyway.

I always train with the mindset of being on the top of the world and will continue to do so," he says.

Speaking of the upcoming camp, caution is the crucial word, feels Panghal. "In the beginning, we won't be sparring. The focus will be on fitness, strength and endurance. This will allow us to follow the social distancing norms. We will take all necessary precautions as per the guidelines prescribed by the government. Any close contact must wait for now," he concludes.

