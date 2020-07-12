Amit Sadh all set for as many as four releases on OTT in July

When it rains, it pours. Amit Sadh finds himself in the spotlight with several of his projects, including those that were stuck, releasing back-to-back. There are the web shows, Breathe: Into the Shadows and Avrodh: The Seige Within. He also has two films lined up, Yaara and Shakuntala Devi, which drop digitally. From being in oblivion, he is back in the reckoning.

Breathe: Into The Shadows released on Amazon Prime India on July 10 and critics and fans have been appreciating Sadh's performance as an emotionally broken cop that's hell bent on solving the case of the mysterious and maddening murders. His next project will be Avrodh, whose narrative is set against the backdrop of the surgical strike that India conducted in 2016.

Then comes Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, a film that also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan. This is all set to arrive on July 30 on Zee5. And last but not the least, he also has Shakuntala Devi, a film that stars Vidya Balan in the role of the eponymous character that was known as the human calculator. This drama also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Sadh is known for films like Kai Po Che, Akira, Sultan, and Super 30, and also for the first season of Breathe that came out in 2018.

