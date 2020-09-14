Search

Amit Sadh: Hope I can learn from my mistakes, continue to inspire

Updated: 14 September, 2020 08:07 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Amit Sadh shared a string of pictures from the web-show Avrodh: The Siege Within

Pic courtesy/Amit Sadh's Instagram account
Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire. Amit shared a string of pictures from the web-show "Avrodh: The Siege Within".

Alongside the image, Amit wrote: "Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I'm uninspiringng."

He added: I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me." The actor has started shooting for his upcoming digital project titled "Zidd", an action-packed series.

First Published: 14 September, 2020 05:07 IST

