Amit Sadh: Hope I can learn from my mistakes, continue to inspire
Amit Sadh shared a string of pictures from the web-show Avrodh: The Siege Within
Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire. Amit shared a string of pictures from the web-show "Avrodh: The Siege Within".
Alongside the image, Amit wrote: "Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I'm uninspiringng."
View this post on Instagram
Sharing few stills from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I'm uninspiringng. I hope I can learn from my mistakes & continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me. ♥ï¸Â #ZiddHaiContinues
He added: I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me." The actor has started shooting for his upcoming digital project titled "Zidd", an action-packed series.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe