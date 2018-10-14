Amit Sadh leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of Army Officer

television

Amit Sadh also spent time with soldiers in order to understand their mindset, during crisis situations

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh plays an army officer in the upcoming web series India Strikes Back, based on the 2016 Uri attacks. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. He undertook training in weapon management in Jodhpur as prep for the role. Sadh also spent time with soldiers in order to understand their mindset, during crisis situations.

Actor Amit Sadh says he cannot wait to start shooting with Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale and Madhurima Tuli for the military drama series "India Strikes-10 Days", based on the events in the wake of the 2016 Uri terror attack.

Amit Sadh welcomed all the cast members and tweeted: "A warm welcome to all my co-actors on 'India Strikes 10-Days'. I just cannot wait to start doing my scenes with you guys. So privileged to have these wonderful people with me on this series. Darshan Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Neeraj Kabi, Arif Zakaria and Vikram Gokhale."

Based on the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the series features Amit in the lead role as Major Tango. Samar Khan is the showrunner, and Raj Acharya is directing the series, which is set to be filmed in Mumbai and Kashmir.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, eleven days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 18 Indian soldiers dead.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates