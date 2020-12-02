Amit Sadh on rumours of dating Kim Sharma: Don't care for such reports

Since lockdown restrictions have eased, Bollywood celebrities have started jetting off on much-needed vacations to exotic locales like the Maldives, while some preferred to keep it domestic and visited beach destinations like Goa. Amit Sadh is one celeb who visited Goa recently, which is when rumours of him dating Kim Sharma started doing the rounds.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sadh said, "I didn't meet anyone, I'd wake up in the morning, walk on the beach, eat Goan fish curry and rice and go to bed by 9 pm." Saying that he 'accidentally bumped into Kim', he added, "We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don't care for such reports, but we shouldn't talk about women in our industry, and the country, in such a frivolous manner."

The Shakuntala Devi actor is currently in Dubai, and has visited Patiala, Manali, and Khopoli, besides Goa in recent months. Talking about it, he said, "I have experienced temperatures from -4 to 40 degrees centigrade in the last few months. I'm lucky that my profession allows me to indulge in my love for travel."

On the work front, Amit Sadh's work in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh: The Siege Within, Shakuntala Devi and Operation Parindey have been widely appreciated.

His tough cop act in Breathe was lauded by critics and audiences alike. Talking about the response to him reprising his role as Senior Inspector Sawant in Breathe 2, Amit Sadh had shared, "I have always believed that character is more important than screen time. Kabir's character is not just my success - it is the success of the whole team. I am glad to see that the audience is loving my character on the show. The credit for the phenomenal character Kabir Sawant goes to all those who have worked very hard and done a fine job of shaping the character."

