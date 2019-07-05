Amit Sadh to feature in suspense thriller Barot House

web-series

Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film also features child actors like Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora. The film has been extensively shot in the small coastal city of Daman

Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis will be seen in a suspense drama film titled "Barot House", based on a real life event.

Amit said: "The thought that 'Barot House' is inspired by true events spooks me. My character is complex and the range of emotions we have experienced while shooting this stretches beyond anything I have ever done before. The story is intense and will keep audiences guessing until the very end."

The film will premiere on OTT platform ZEE5 on August 7.

