Amit Shah: BJP made Chhattisgarh nearly Maoist-free

national

Said Amit Shah, as he released the party's election manifesto for the two-phased Assembly polls

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said the Chhattisgarh government, under Chief Minister Raman Singh, has made the state nearly Maoist-free, developing it into a power hub of prospering cement, steel and aluminum industries, besides making rapid progress in education and health.

"Chhattisgarh is the best example of a welfare state," Shah said, while releasing the BJP election manifesto. "Raman Singh has made a successful effort to change Chhattisgarh in the last 15 years. The biggest achievement of the Bharatiya Janata Party regime here is that it has tightened the noose on the Maoists. It has almost freed the state from the insurgents," the party chief said.



Yogi Adityanath

Once Ram temple is built in Chhattisgarh, it will be constructed in Ayodhya: UP CM

Lormi: What amounts to retreating his commitment to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh on Saturday said that once Ram temple is built in his maternal state Chhattisgarh, it will also be constructed in Ayodhya. Adityanath added that Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's maternal homeland and today the matter of his 'janambhoomi' is sub-judice before the SC.

