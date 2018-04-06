Amit Shah: BJP won't scrap quota policy, allow anyone to do it

Amit Shah accused the Opposition of not allowing the Budget session of Parliament to function. The session concluded on Friday

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

The Modi government will neither scrap the reservation policy nor allow anyone else to do so, BJP president Amit Shah asserted in Mumbai on Friday, amid a raging controversy related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act following a Supreme Court ruling.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, he made stinging comments against the Opposition parties, which are making efforts to form a coalition to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls, by equating them to 'snakes', 'mongoose', 'dogs' and 'cats'. He also accused the Opposition of not allowing the Budget session of Parliament to function. The session concluded on Friday.

During his speech, he insisted that the Modi government had done a lot for all sections of the society and that the BJP will seek to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of work done rather than by making "hollow assurances".

"Rahul Gandhi and others are saying that we are demolishing reservation for SCs and STs. We are in no way demolishing the reservation (policy)," Shah said in his address on the occasion of the BJP's 38th Foundation Day. He went on to add, "Rahul and (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar, listen. BJP will never end the reservation policy. And even if you want to end the reservation, BJP will never allow it."

The BJP president's remarks came in the backdrop of the recent controversy and agitation after a Supreme Court ruling regarding the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is seen by many as dilution of the law.

