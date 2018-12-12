Amit Shah congratulates KCR for emphatic victory in Telangana

national

Amit Shah kept mum on the results of the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is all set to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)'s victory in the state.

"Congratulations to Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao ji and TRS for the impressive victory in Telangana assembly elections," he said in a tweet.

However, he kept mum on the results of the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is all set to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

Buoyed by the massive victory, Rao earlier in the day said he would play a crucial role in national politics and work to evolve an alternative to both BJP and Congress with a new model.

