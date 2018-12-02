Amit Shah: Congress ATM of lies, BJP ATM of development

national

Amit Shah said the saffron party was a "development ATM", where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice

Amit Shah

Amit Shah compared the Congress with an automated teller machine (ATM), saying that it was a machine of "lies". "The Congress is an ATM of lies, whereas the BJP is an ATM of development," Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Balotara town in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

He said the saffron party was a "development ATM", where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice. Asking the Congress to clear its stand on the Ayodhya dispute, the BJP chief said: "I want to make it clear that the BJP wants to build a grand Ram temple at the earliest (at the disputed site)."

Shah added, "While returning from Mangalore, I saw Rahul Baba on TV, saying the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan and MP. As soon as I heard it, I tried to find out if it were day or night. No one is prohibited to dream, but do we dream during the daytime?"

