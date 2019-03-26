Amit Shah lauds Uttar Pradesh government over women's safety

national

His rally comes weeks before the Lok Sabha election

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and said that women feel safe in the state since last two years.

"It's been two years, nobody has the audacity to look eye-to-eye to mothers and daughters, Uttar Pradesh has this kind of governance. Those who used to walk on streets openly are now going to police station and asking officials to arrest them so that their encounter is not done (Do saal hogaye kisi ki majal nahi hai ki maa-beti ke samne aankh utha kar dekh paye, aisa shasan hai (UP). Jo bade tees maar khan ban kar chalte the, aaj vo police station ja ke kehte hain ki daroga ji arrest kar lo, hamara encounter na ho jaye)," Shah said while addressing a rally.

Seven phase elections will be held between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

