Amit Shah: Poll results in Karnataka show people's continued support for BJP

BJP president Amit Shah yesterday thanked voters in Karnataka for their "continued support" for the party after results of the local body elections were announced and claimed that the outcome highlighted people's dissatisfaction against the "unholy alliance" between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

Taking a dig at the alliance, he dubbed it opportunistic and said it would not come in the way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working for the betterment of the state.

"I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of Karnataka for their trust and continued support for the BJP. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that this opportunistic alliance in state won't come in the way of PM @narendramodi and BJP working for the betterment of the state," Shah tweeted.

He termed his party's performance as "stupendous". "Overwhelming support for BJP and decline in Congress & JDS seats reflects the dissatisfaction among people of Karnataka against this unholy alliance," he said.

