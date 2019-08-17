Search

Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 08:13 IST | ANI

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the hospital after he complained of weakness and palpitation on August 9

Arun Jaitley in a file picture from AFP

New Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to inquire about former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's health condition. The 66-year-old was admitted to the hospital after he complained of weakness and palpitation on August 9.

While Shah has already left the hospital premises, Vardhan is still present there. Earlier in the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey had, too, visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

Soon after Jaitley was admitted to AIIM'S Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials from the ministry went on to check on the ailing minister.

The hospital has not yet issued any bulletin on the leader's health. On August 10, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on visiting him, was informed by the doctors that he is responding to the treatment and is stable.

