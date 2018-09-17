Amit Shah: Sole agenda of Mahagathbandhan is to defeat Narendra Modi

national

Amit Shah highlighted that the leaders of regional parties who were part of the alliance were defeated in their respective states by the BJP who went on to form the governments there

BJP president Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said the Mahagathbandhan's only agenda was to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. Calling the grand alliance a 'dhakosla' (deception), Shah urged the voters to understand that the parties who were a part of it were not serious about tackling issues like poverty, unemployment and corruption.

Shah said the grand alliance's ideology and objective was centered around ensuring Modi's defeat in the 2019 general elections. "Modi Modi Modi' He is a phobia for them,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said in his address in the poll-bound state. Shah highlighted that the leaders of regional parties who were part of the alliance were defeated in their respective states by the BJP who went on to form the governments there.

The BJP chief also accused the alliance of raising a hue and cry over the issue of illegal immigrants in Assam. In Assam, 40 lakh illegal immigrants were identified and the process to delete their names from voters list caused heartburn to these leaders, Shah said. He further called upon the youth members of the party to understand their responsibilities, work culture of the organisation and struggles of senior leaders.

'It is the responsibility of the youth to take the party forward,' he said, adding that the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 11 crore members and ruling about 70 per cent of the country. Shah said that BJP had internal democracy and was the party of workers. This is the only party in the world which nominated its member, who was a tea seller, for the post of the country's prime minister and has an erstwhile booth worker as its president, he said. O

n the contrary, one can become a Congress president by the virtue of being born in a particular family. Addressing a gathering of intellectuals later, Shah said that he did not want them to vote for the BJP and instead urged them to set a narrative and create an atmosphere so that the masses vote for the party. 'Your work is to set the narrative as the public knows you, listens to you and follows you', said Shah.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever