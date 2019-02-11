Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu look intense in Badla posters
Check out the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu from their upcoming crime thriller Badla, trailer out tomorrow
The makers of Badla have given the world a glimpse of their upcoming crime thriller by launching their character posters. The looks were unveiled through an intriguing digital banter between Shah Rukh Khan, the leading star cast and the director of the film.
The conversation was initiated by Shah Rukh Khan that received an interesting response by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It further prompted Taapsee Pannu to launch the first look of Mr. Bachchan's character in the movie. He, then responded to this by launching her first look in the movie. The director and Shah Rukh Khan then joined the conversation and left the audience on a curious note.
Here's how a casual conversation unveiled the character posters of this much-awaited movie:
Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019
Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai . https://t.co/iJIFfPgQxi— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2019
.@iamsrk Galat cheez maang li aap ne... ab toh ban gayi film. Par phir bhi kuch lena hi hai toh ye Badla ka poster hi le lijiye! @SrBachchan looking great here. #BadlaTrailerTomorrow @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/qEvZVOlo8b— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2019
i disagree @SrBachchan sir. Badla ka time toh ab aaya hai.#BadlaTrailerTomorrow @taapsee @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iamazure pic.twitter.com/8HLzZPKN05— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 11, 2019
And finally, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the posters of the film
Ab mahaul kuch Badla Badla sa lag raha hai. Here's the first look of Badla featuring @SrBachchan and @taapsee ! Directed by @sujoy_g.#BadlaTrailerTomorrow @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure pic.twitter.com/KrbwGrxETZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019
Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Previously the actors have worked together in PINK (2016). The film has been shot in various locations across the UK.
Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment come together to bring Badla. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Sunir Kheterpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is all set to release on March 8, 2019.
