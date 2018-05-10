Amitabh Bachchan: Complete absence of any kind of documentation in Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan hopes that "someday" there will be an effort made by somebody to preserve the history of Indian cinema



Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan believes that Indian cinema lacks behind when it comes to preserving materials related to filmmaking. "It is the factor of documentation that attracts me... And I reiterate again and again... There is complete absence of any kind of documentation, existing in the largest film industry of the world," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

"And when effort is made, it needs to be encouraged - not because it is conditioned to my visuals, but should be there for the entire industry, their achievements and contribution to this immense work force; their ideas and thoughts and commendations," he added.

Amitabh, who can currently be seen onscreen in 102 Not Out, hopes that "someday" there will be an effort made by somebody to preserve the history of Indian cinema. 102 Not Out saw Big B reunite with Rishi Kapoor on-screen after 27 years, the film celebrates youthfulness of human life and encourages people to stay curious, says its director Umesh Shukla. The film, based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, revolves around a 75-year-old son and his 102-year-old father, who wishes to break the world record of being the oldest man alive -- held by a 118-year-old Chinese man.

