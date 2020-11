Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback picture to extend Diwali wishes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dug out a priceless throwback family picture to extend wishes to his fans ahead of Diwali on social media. The 'Zanjeer' star took to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture on Twitter to send wishes ahead of the festival of lights- Diwali. In the picture, Big B and Jaya, both are seen holding a sparkler as they looked beaming with happiness. The throwback picture also captures two little children - Abhishek and Shweta as they cherish the festivities with their star parents.

Senior Bachchan captioned the post as, "Dipawali ki anek badhayi va shubhakamnayein ! sukh shaanti samrddhi aur apaar sneh. (Many Diwali greetings and best wishes! Happiness peace, prosperity and immense affection)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

In another tweet, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star shared a couple of pictures of earthen lamps and send out the message to "merge yourself in this light of lights," and extended wishes for the festival. He tweeted, "Dipawali ki anek anek shubhakamnayein. (Many happy wishes of Diwali)." The festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali, is celebrated in honour of Lord Ram and his victory in the battle against the demon king Ravan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever