Amitabh Bachchan discusses cinema with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan finds it a "delight" to be in Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kaoor's company.

Amitabh Bachchan with his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and film's director Ayan Mukerji

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan discussed cinema and content with his Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He says the young talents have "special gifts and thoughts".

"And later time spent with Ayan and Ranbir upstairs to talk 'Brahmastra' from the morrow together .. and to discuss film and content and cinema. The young have some very special gifts and thoughts," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The 76-year-old finds it a "delight" to be in Ayan and Ranbir's company. "To listen to drift in their modern outlooks and to be able to put across the point of 50 years in the Industry, its time changes and its development into the most powerful tools of influence."

The Piku star added that there is so much to "learn, accomplish, observe and self educate. The paucity of that ever timeless time machine."

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will release in December 2019. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever