Amitabh Bachchan: Film has lost its charm

Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts as he reflected on a roundtable event held to debate and ascertain the importance of film heritage and its preservation



Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who met multiple Oscar-nominated filmmaker Christopher Nolan to talk about celluloid films in the digital era, rues that films have lost their charm due to the growth of digitalisation. "The word film has suddenly lost its charm, for there does not seem to be any need to shoot films on film. It's all digital now," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

He shared his thoughts as he reflected on a roundtable event held to debate and ascertain the importance of film heritage and its preservation. Nolan and visual artist Tacita Dean are here for the fourth edition of Reframing the Future of Film, hosted by Viacom18 in association with the Film Heritage Foundation.

The cine icon, 75, pointed out that what was once known as the "film industry", where celebrities were "known as 'film stars'", has now gone digital. "In the absence of that medium and that product, it would be quite in order to call ourselves 'robotic genes' or words of similar sound…. 'digi act' or 'digi digi'. Whatever… it would be an issue that would need consideration," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever