Amitabh Bachchan gets overwhelmed while shooting at CST station

Amitabh Bachchan

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Big B was overwhelmed by the heritage site. The veteran actor shared pictures of the imposing backdrop and wrote on his blog, "Working at the CSMT... the iconic structure of the city, which was known as Victoria Terminus during the time of the British, presumably after their Queen Victoria. The ornate nature of its construct for what? A railway station! The respect and the importance of this travel medium given such magnanimous presence (sic)."

In 2015, Bachchan had travelled from CST to Bhandup in a local train as part of the show, Aaj Ki Raat Zindagi, which he hosted.

At the moment, Amitabh Bachchan is enjoying the success of his latest 102 Not Out. In Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out, Big B is seen as centenarian father to his 75-year-old son - essayed by Rishi Kapoor - who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive.

Big B said he enjoyed working with Rishi. "Working together after so many years was a delight and no different from the times gone by. The modes of work have changed, technology has changed and we have to learn to adapt to those changes. There is no film now, its all digital, that is a major change. But the system is the same. You have to perform in front of a camera. Though now technology is moving towards a system when even that could be replaceable," he added.

