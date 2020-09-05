Amitabh Bachchan is back at work, and these pictures proves he is is loving it

Amitabh Bachchan is back at work and is loving it. The veteran actor has talked about his hectic schedule that includes campaign films, outfit change, still shoots and more.

"T 3648 - yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' .. and tomorrow on to KBC (sic)", he posted on his verified Instagram account along with a collage of photos that seem to have been taken during the still shoots.

Rapper Badshah commented: "Unstoppable."

Actor Maniesh Paul also wrote: "Yesss more power to you Sir... Keep inspiring."

Meanwhile, Big B is set to return as host of the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in its season 12. The first promo of the new season is out, with Bachchan inspiring people to overcome setbacks and turn them into comebacks.

This is Big B's first shooting assignment after he was discharged from hospital after recovering from, Covid-19.

