Amitabh Bachchan joins customer awareness campaign of The Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the customer awareness campaign to prevent account holders from being duped by fraudsters.

As part of the initiative, Big B posted a message on the regulator's social media handle. "The cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard-earned money."

Bachchan, who had also promoted digital banking during the lockdown, is the go-to star for social media campaigns.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for the 12th season of his hit TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. About shooting with the superstar during the pandemic, director Arun Sheshkumar told mid-day, "Since a handshake is discouraged in the prevailing situation, Mr Bachchan has devised an elbow bump. He does it in a cute manner; fans will surely imitate him."

"He interacts with the unit members over the mic, and checks the monitor through a glass partition," Sheshkumar added.

Big B was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, and was discharged from hospital after testing negative on August 2. "The world has become a different place. The work routine begins, as does the prep for KBC 12. Safety, care and precautions all in place," the star wrote after resuming the shoot of KBC earlier this month.

