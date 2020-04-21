Amitabh Bachchan misses crowds outside Jalsa amid lockdown, says Sunday does not mean the same as before

Amitabh Bachchan is missing the Sunday evening darshan with fans at Jalsa. For over three decades, Big B has kept his weekly date with fans, who wait for hours for a glimpse of him, outside his Juhu bungalow.

The superstar took to his blog and expressed how much he missed interacting with his fans. "The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that 'he' comes," the actor wrote in his blog on Sunday.

Bachchan remembered the "ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment" of his arrival. "The ones on the buildings ahead, precariously positioned at vantage points. The cheer and laments, the letters of recommendations, the out of the country guests... Return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door and its done."

"A while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc, all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives. Their personal equation with the maestro intact they leave after this minuscule formality. The heart of the Ef (extended family) be of subtle grace and that done, they leave, as do I, inside the secure home and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued. But none of that for the day today. Just the thoughts and the reminders by the Ef on other platforms," he added.

The actor has been trying to spread some hope amid the ongoing health crisis triggered off by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he recited a poem by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to inspire people. "I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him," Big B wrote.

