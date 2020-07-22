Amitabh Bachchan 'moved to tears' as university students recite Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 'Madhushala'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in a Mumbai hospital, on Tuesday said that he is "moved to tears," as Poland's Wroclaw city organised a recitation of his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem 'Madhushala.'

Bachchan, who is one of the most active senior actors on social media, took to Twitter to share a video of the recital of the poem which took place in Wroclaw after it was awarded as the UNESCO City of Literature.

T 3601 - I am moved to tears !

Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/Rvl4q7Liof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2020

"T 3601 - I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji's Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building," he tweeted.

"They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan," his tweet further read.

Earlier in December 2019, the 77-year-old actor had gone to Poland for attending a prayer ceremony which was held in one of the churches to honour the celebrated literary figure.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever