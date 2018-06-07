Amitabh Bachchan, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund will now be produced by Bhushan Kumar

The film will see Amitabh Bachchan essay the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagraj Manjule's upcoming soccer film Jhund will now be produced by Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar is producing Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund, starring megastar Amitabha Bachchan.

The film will see Amitabh Bachchan essay the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

Jhund, which goes on floors soon, will be co-produced by Savita Raj Hiremath, according to a press release.

Hiremath said the film is a soccer slum story which explores a hero in all of us.

"I was thinking of starting my next Bollywood venture and was looking for a emotional and relevant subject which would connect with the masses and channelise today's youth into positive energy. Since last three years I have been looking for such subjects and one of them is a biopic of Vijay Barse who promoted slum soccer in India and showcased Indian talent to the world.

Jhund is the slum soccer film which shows that there is a hero in all of us... And it's only a matter of opportunity life gives you", she said.

"I am very thankful to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for graciously being part of the film. Our visionary partner Bhushan Kumar who has been delivering content driven cinema is equally passionate making a great team with the iconic director Nagraj Manjule", she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever